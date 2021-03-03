The new structure would phase out checks for individuals making $80,000 a year and above and couples making $160,000 a year, or higher.

The original proposal, which is included in the bill that passed the House, had phased out the payments for individuals making $75,000 a year and couples who made $200,000 a year.

The changes were confirmed by a Democratic aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

The change comes as the Senate prepares to take an initial procedural vote to move forward on the bill as early as Wednesday afternoon. Biden and Senate Democratic leaders are scrambling to keep their caucus united since they can’t lose a single Democrat in the 50-50 Senate with Republicans united against the legislation.

Economic stimulus or economic relief: Here’s what we know about who might qualify for the next round of coronavirus checks and how much they’ll get. (Monica Rodman, Sarah Hashemi, Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) was among those who had called for changing the eligibility levels for checks, telling reporters this week: “I think we could drop it below the $200,000 and still get households that really need it.”

She said she would hope to redirect the savings from that change toward other needs, such as hospitals.

Narrowing eligibility for the stimulus checks was just one change moderates like Shaheen and Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) had been seeking. Several were also eyeing changing the structure of federal unemployment benefits in the bill, to keep them at $300 -- their current level -- rather than raise them to $400 as proposed by Biden and passed by the House.