With economists predicting the fastest economic expansion since the 1980s, investors moved into companies closely tied to the business cycle, like commodities producers and financial firms.
“There will be ongoing anxiety about inflation in the near term, but the bigger story is reflation,” said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “Congress is about to pass $1.9 trillion of stimulus, on top of $900 billion in December. There is an estimated $1.7 trillion of cash savings in the hands of consumers. Collectively this represents approximately 20 percent of GDP that could in large measure find its way into the economy and capital markets.”
The Treasury will auction 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News