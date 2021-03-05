The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February, a level that surpassed analysts’ estimates but remains below the rate needed to regain the more than nine million jobs lost since last year.

The unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 6.2 percent.

The gains were driven by big increases the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 355,000 jobs, as coronavirus related restrictions eased over the course of the month in many jurisdictions. Most of that was from gains of about 286,000 at restaurants, bars and other food service establishments. Employment in the sector is still down 3.5 million positions from where it was one year ago.

Other sectors gaining jobs included temporary help services, which added 53,000 jobs, health care and social assistance, which added 46,000 jobs and retail which added 41,000 jobs. Clothing stores however suffered, losing 20,000 jobs. Manufacturing ticked up by 21,000, while construction fell by 61,000, a decline that was likely driven in part by severe winter weather, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted.

The report covers the first full month of the Biden presidency. Overall, the economy still has less than nine million jobs than it did before the pandemic, and economists warn that the unemployment rate would be higher if not for more than three million people who have left the work force over the last year.

Economists and public health experts are more optimistic about the coming months, as the rate of vaccinations improves.

February saw improving caseloads and re-openings for businesses like restaurants and bars in states like California and New York. But many industries, such as tourism and hospitality, now employ far less workers than they did before the pandemic.