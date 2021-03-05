Other sectors gaining jobs included temporary help services, which added 53,000 jobs, health care and social assistance, which added 46,000 jobs and retail which added 41,000 jobs. Clothing stores however suffered, losing 20,000 jobs. Manufacturing ticked up by 21,000, while construction fell by 61,000, a decline that was likely driven in part by severe winter weather, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted.
The report covers the first full month of the Biden presidency. Overall, the economy still has less than nine million jobs than it did before the pandemic, and economists warn that the unemployment rate would be higher if not for more than three million people who have left the work force over the last year.
Economists and public health experts are more optimistic about the coming months, as the rate of vaccinations improves.
February saw improving caseloads and re-openings for businesses like restaurants and bars in states like California and New York. But many industries, such as tourism and hospitality, now employ far less workers than they did before the pandemic.