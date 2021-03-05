But there’s a major economic component to our recent decline, as well: the yawning divide between rich and poor, which researchers have found to be both a cause and a consequence of democratic backsliding here and elsewhere.

AD

The United States scores particularly poorly on equal treatment under the law, for instance. In the workplace, a large compensation gap between White men and virtually everyone else “has remained relatively constant over the past several decades,” the report notes.

AD

As a result, there is a yawning wealth gap between White and Black American families.

AD

The United States is also deficient in the realm of “equality of opportunity and freedom from economic exploitation,” the authors write. The American Dream — “the notion of a fair society in which hard work will bring economic and social advancement, regardless of the circumstances of one’s birth,” as they define it — is faltering in a society that now has one of the lowest rates of upward mobility in the wealthy world.

AD

The share of Americans earning more money than their parents has plummeted, driven by decades of wage stagnation for all but the top earners. The federal minimum wage hasn’t been increased in over a decade. The coronavirus pandemic ushered in a massive wave of layoffs, and unsafe working conditions for millions of people who do the essential work of keeping the country running.

The Freedom House report underscores how inequality and authoritarianism reinforce each other. Researchers have found that when people are unable to improve their economic situation through hard work they may come to believe the system is “rigged” against them. Many become more likely to support authoritarian, populist leaders who promise to do things like “drain the swamp” and “make America great again.”

AD

“The central message of populist movements has historically been that the common people are being exploited by a privileged elite, and that radical institutional change is required to avoid such exploitation,” as a United Nations report described last year.

AD

But more often than not, authoritarian leaders wreak havoc upon their countries’ economies. Using data from 133 countries, for instance, a 2019 study found that economies are more likely to shrink under dictatorships than to expand. A separate study found that countries shifting from an autocratic to a democratic regime received a 20 percent gross domestic product boost in the years following the change.

AD

In the end, countries enter a vicious cycle where a deteriorating economy leads to authoritarian rule, which causes economic conditions to decline even further. In a prior era, such an outcome would be inconceivable in the United States, the “shining city on a hill” that other nations looked to for inspiration and guidance.