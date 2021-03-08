Founded in 1651 and incorporated in 1892, Colonial Beach is home to the second largest public sand beach in Virginia. Located in Westmoreland County, the town is bordered by Monroe Bay, Monroe Creek and the Potomac River.
A four-phase new development in Colonial Beach by Richmond-based Dodson Development Group will include 35 townhouses at the corner of Wilder and Douglas avenues adjacent to the Town Hall. The townhouses, which are under construction and will be completed in 2021 and 2022, have Potomac River and Monroe Bay views. Residents will be able to walk to the beach, the boardwalk and to downtown shops and restaurants.
The townhouse community is called School Hill Townes in honor of a school that used to stand on the site that was destroyed because of arson. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, a picnic area and a putting green.
The three-level townhouses, priced from $360,000 to $400,000, will include three or four bedrooms, three or four bathrooms, a carport and a storage unit for a golf cart. The three-bedroom townhouses will have about 1,850 square feet and the four-bedroom townhouses will have approximately 2,000 square feet.
Standard features will include granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Buyers can add a rooftop deck, a bonus room in the basement and customize their flooring and cabinet stain.
The third phase of the Colonial Beach development, anticipated to begin in 2022, will include 36 waterfront condos. Dodson Development Group plans to build a hotel, retail space and a rooftop event space in addition to renovating nearby office and retail spaces. The hotel will be adjacent to the Riverboat on the Potomac, an event space, restaurant, gambling and off-track betting site.
For more information about the School Hill Townes, contact real estate agent Eric Nelson with Coldwell Banker Elite at 202-271-6050 or click here.
Read more in Real Estate: