“We felt there was something missing in the corporate apartment realm and that there was an opportunity to create a well-designed thoughtful short-term rental,” says Randall Cook, CEO and co-founder of Method Co. “Short-term rentals don’t usually have the design elements that the people who use them would appreciate.”

AD

AD

Method and JBG Smith hired Adjmi to design the new building’s exterior and interior. In addition, Adjmi designed custom furniture for each apartment.

“Each unit is unique, with curated art, rugs and books, plus the furniture designed by Morris or one of the other furnituremakers we work with,” says Cook.

The apartments have hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen with Bosch appliances, high-end lighting fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows, a smart TV, WiFi and a washer and dryer.

“Whyle offers a complementary option for furnished apartments with flexible stays that is not currently available in the Shaw neighborhood,” says Tiffany Butcher, executive vice president of residential and retail management at JBG Smith. “Residents are able to step into a beautifully furnished apartment immediately and we know that in a city like D.C., where people come and go often, that will be attractive to certain renters who might need that instant comfort and convenience that Whyle provides.”

AD

AD

The apartments range from 573 to 1,077 square feet and rent for $4,500 to $8,000 per month, with all utilities, including Internet service, covered by the rent.

“The market for these short-term rentals includes people who are renovating homes and need a nice place to stay, people who come from around the world for the health care at local medical facilities and people who are relocating for a job and need time to find a place to buy, including those who come in with new administrations after an election,” says Cook. “Normally, there are also lots of people who come for short-term contracts or training, so we also expect that business to come back as more people get vaccinated and the government returns to normal.”

Building amenities include a rooftop lounge and swimming pool, a fitness center with Peloton bikes, a yoga room and high-end equipment.

AD

AD

It also has parking, weekly housekeeping and a living plant program for renters who want greenery in their apartments. The building is pet-friendly and has a 24-hour front desk with concierge services.

A Whole Foods is next door and numerous restaurants, bars, theaters and music venues are in the neighborhood. For more information, visit www.whyle.com.