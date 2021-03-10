The day’s gains pushed the video game retailer’s market cap to $18.3 billion, with a trading volume of more than 63 million shares by 2:30 p.m. GameStop is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on March 23.
It’s unclear what’s driving the latest GameStop volatility. Other meme stocks caught up in the Reddit retail investor frenzy from late January saw similar movements Wednesday, with a morning climb, crash after noon and slight afternoon recovery — but not nearly to the extent of GameStop. During afternoon trading, Koss shares were up nearly 52 percent, at $27.18 per share. Blackberry shares dipped 1.5 percent, to $10.29 per share, while AMC shares were down 3.1 percent, or $10.15 per share.
This is a developing story and will be updated.