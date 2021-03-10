GameStop shares seesawed wildly Wednesday as the video game retailer rode out another frenzied session.

GameStop got a 9 percent jolt at the opening bell, then swelled toward its record high of $347.51, set Jan. 27. But shortly after noon, the meme stock fell sharply, erasing nearly all the morning’s gains before starting doing a U-turn less than an hour later. Trading was halted seven times between 12:20 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. EST MarketWatch reported. By midafternoon, the stock was trading at $247.83, down less than 0.1 percent.

The day’s gains pushed the video game retailer’s market cap to $18.3 billion, with a trading volume of more than 63 million shares by 2:30 p.m. GameStop is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on March 23.

It’s unclear what’s driving the latest GameStop volatility. Other meme stocks caught up in the Reddit retail investor frenzy from late January saw similar movements Wednesday, with a morning climb, crash after noon and slight afternoon recovery — but not nearly to the extent of GameStop. During afternoon trading, Koss shares were up nearly 52 percent, at $27.18 per share. Blackberry shares dipped 1.5 percent, to $10.29 per share, while AMC shares were down 3.1 percent, or $10.15 per share.

This is a developing story and will be updated.