Congress has passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion spending package that aims to accelerate the U.S. economic recovery and provide funds to support the speedy distribution of vaccines.

This latest round of aid, which was rejected by all Republicans in Congress, marks the first major legislative victory for President Biden. In contrast with the emergency bills passed last year, the Democratic bill focuses the vast majority of aid on households, states and cities, and vaccine distribution. There is little money directed this time toward businesses.

Estimated deficit impact of major coronavirus relief bills over 10 years

March 2021 stimulus March + Dec. 2020 Total aid: $1.9T Total aid: $2.8T Aid to individuals $960B Aid to individuals $1,090B Stimulus checks Stimulus checks Unemployment benefits Health coverage provisions Nutrition, housing & child-care Refundable tax credits (CTC, EITC, CDTC) Unemployment benefits State & local governments $510B Nutrition, housing & child-care State & local governments $275B Businesses $915B Businesses $65B Other health care $100B Other aid $140B Small-business support Other tax relief Other health care $230B Other aid $280B Note: CRFB analysis accounted for $1.8 of the $1.9T March 2021 stimulus Source: Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget March 2021 stimulus March + Dec. 2020 stimulus Total aid: $1.9T Total aid: $2.8T Aid to individuals $960B Aid to individuals $1,090B Stimulus checks Stimulus checks Unemployment benefits Health coverage provisions Nutrition, housing and child-care Refundable tax credits (CTC, EITC, CDTC) Unemployment benefits State & local governments $510B Nutrition, housing and child-care State & local governments $275B Businesses $915B Businesses $65B Other health care $100B Other aid $140B Small-business support Other tax relief Other health care $230B Other aid $280B Note: CRFB analysis accounted for $1.8 of the $1.9T March 2021 stimulus Source: Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget March 2021 stimulus March 2020 + Dec. 2020 stimulus Total aid: $1.9T Total aid: $2.8T Aid to individuals $960B Aid to individuals $1,090B Stimulus checks Stimulus checks Unemployment benefits Health coverage provisions Nutrition, housing and child-care Refundable tax credits (CTC, EITC, CDTC) Unemployment benefits Aid to state & local governments $510B Nutrition, housing and child-care Aid to state & local governments $275B Aid to businesses $915B Aid to businesses $65B Other health care $100B Other aid $140B Small-business support Other tax relief Other health care $230B Other aid $280B Note: CRFB analysis accounted for $1.8 of the $1.9T American Rescue Plan Source: Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

Over half the money — 54 percent — in the bill goes toward households. In addition to the popular $1,400 checks, there is also funding for extra unemployment insurance through Labor Day, expanded tax credits, and various programs to make rent, food and health insurance more affordable.

[Calculate how much you would get from the $1,400 (or more) coronavirus checks]

Economists say low- and moderate-income Americans will benefit the most from this aid, especially individuals earning $75,000 or less and couples earning $150,000 or less. The number of Americans living in poverty is predicted to drop in 2021 by as much as a third because of this legislation.

The cash infusion is expected to result in a 20 percent income boost for the bottom 20 percent of earners (those making $25,000 or less), according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Change in after-tax income under Biden’s stimulus plan

The lowest income group would see their income rise by 20%, on average 20% 20% increase 15 9% 10 6% 5 4% 1% 0 Lowest quintile Second quintile Third quintile Fourth quintile Highest quintile Household income less than $25k $26 to $51k $51k to $91k $91k to $164k At least $164k Source: Tax Policy Center THE WASHINGTON POST The lowest income group would see their income rise by 20%, on average 20% 20% increase 15 9% 10 6% 5 4% 1% 0 Lowest quintile Second quintile Third quintile Fourth quintile Highest quintile Household income less than $25k $26 to $51k $51k to $91k $91k to $164k At least $164k Source: Tax Policy Center THE WASHINGTON POST The lowest income group would see their income rise by 20%, on average 20% 20% increase 15 9% 10 6% 5 4% 1% 0 Lowest quintile Second quintile Third quintile Fourth quintile Highest quintile Household income less than $25k $25k to $51k $51k to $91k $91k to $164k At least $164k Source: Tax Policy Center THE WASHINGTON POST

[What’s in Congress’s $1.9 trillion covid bill: Checks, unemployment insurance and more]

One of the biggest complaints about the bill from Republicans is the overall price tag. This additional spending comes on top of about $2.8 trillion that was approved last year, plus trillions more that the Federal Reserve has pumped into markets and the economy.

How the Biden stimulus plan would affect the deficit

The American Rescue Plan would increase the budget deficit most in 2021 and 2022, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Projected impact of latest stimulus $3T $2T Actual budget deficit $1T Projection without stimulus $0 2026 2002 2010 2021 Note: Years are fiscal Source: Congressional Budget Office THE WASHINGTON POST The American Rescue Plan would increase the budget deficit most in 2021 and 2022, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Projected impact of latest stimulus $3T $2T Actual budget deficit $1T Projection without stimulus $0 2026 2002 2010 2021 Note: Years are fiscal Source: Congressional Budget Office THE WASHINGTON POST The American Rescue Plan would increase the budget deficit most in 2021 and 2022, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Projected impact of latest stimulus $3T $2T Actual budget deficit $1T Projection without stimulus $0 2026 2002 2005 2010 2015 2021 Note: Years are fiscal Source: Congressional Budget Office THE WASHINGTON POST

Republicans argue that a smaller bill would be sufficient and that too much money is spent on programs not related to the coronavirus crisis. Democrats counter that the nation spent too little in the wake of the Great Recession, which resulted in years of additional pain. Biden and Democratic leaders said they did not want to repeat that error.

[Biden wants to sell the stimulus. The White House is still figuring out how.]

Democrats are also portraying this legislation as one of the biggest anti-poverty efforts the U.S. government has undertaken in decades. The main income boost comes from another round of stimulus checks that can give as much as $5,600 to a family of four, and the temporary expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which will give as much as $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 (and $3,600 for children under age 6) to low- and moderate-income families.

[Calculate how much you would get from the expanded child tax credit]

According to calculations by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a Massachusetts family of four that had an income of about $53,000 before the pandemic and has one parent out of work stands to receive more than $22,000 from this package. A single individual in Tennessee who is unemployed and used to earn about $25,000 could receive as much as $15,000 from this bill. These families would also potentially be eligible for more help to pay rent and afford health insurance.

A family of four in Massachusetts in which one parent lost a job would get around $66,000 from the government, including $15,500 in assistance that would have been available even without the stimulus. Child tax credit Unemployment insurance Stimulus payments $25k 20k 15k 10k 5k 0 Previously existing assistance March 2020 Cares Act Aug. Lost Wages Assistance Dec. stimulus package March 2021 American Rescue Plan A single unemployed person in Tennessee would get around $44,000, including $6,200 that would have been available even without the stimulus. Unemployment insurance Stimulus payments $15k 10k 5k 0 March 2021 American Rescue Plan Previously existing assistance March 2020 Cares Act Aug. Lost Wages Assistance Dec. stimulus package Note: Figures exclude a refund for some child-care costs. They assume an individual pre-unemployment income of $25,000 and, where applicable, a family income of $53,000. Source: Marc Goldwein, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget THE WASHINGTON POST A family of four in Massachusetts in which one parent lost a job would get around $66,000 from the government, including $15,500 in assistance that would have been available even without the stimulus. Child tax credit Unemployment insurance Stimulus payments $25k 20k 15k 10k 5k 0 Previously existing assistance March 2020 Cares Act August Lost Wages Assistance December stimulus package March 2021 American Rescue Plan A single unemployed person in Tennessee would get around $44,000, including $6,200 that would have been available even without the stimulus. Unemployment insurance Stimulus payments $15k 10k 5k 0 March 2021 American Rescue Plan Previously existing assistance March 2020 Cares Act August Lost Wages Assistance December stimulus package Note: Figures exclude a refund for some child-care costs. They assume an individual pre-unemployment income of $25,000 and, where applicable, a family income of $53,000. Source: Marc Goldwein, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget THE WASHINGTON POST A family of four in Massachusetts in which one parent lost a job would get around $66,000 from the government, including $15,500 in assistance that would have been available even without the stimulus. $25k Child tax credit 20k 15k Unemployment insurance 10k 5k Stimulus payments 0 Previously existing assistance March 2020 Cares Act August Lost Wages Assistance December stimulus package March 2021 American Rescue Plan A single unemployed person in Tennessee would get around $44,000, including $6,200 that would have been available even without the stimulus. $15k 10k Unemployment insurance 5k Stimulus payments 0 March 2021 American Rescue Plan Previously existing assistance March 2020 Cares Act August Lost Wages Assistance December stimulus package Note: Figures exclude a refund for some child-care costs. They assume an individual pre-unemployment income of $25,000 and, where applicable, a family income of $53,000. Source: Marc Goldwein, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget THE WASHINGTON POST

The United States has about 40 million people living in poverty, and nearly 13 million of them are expected to be lifted out of poverty by this bill, according to an analysis by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. An analysis by the Urban Institute predicts similar results, with poverty declining by as much as 42 percent among Black Americans and 39 percent among Hispanic Americans.

Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.