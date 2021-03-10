The Bloom at Braddock, which includes 97 affordable apartments, is part of the transformation of the Carpenter’s Shelter from a two-story, 17,000-square-foot building into a new 163,000-square-foot building for both the shelter and apartments.
The expanded building has a new entrance for Carpenter’s Shelter, which offers temporary housing for an average stay of two to four months. The shelter includes a health clinic and a separate entrance into David’s Place at Carpenter’s Shelter, which provides access to lockers, showers and laundry facilities for people who are chronically homeless.
On the opposite side of the building, the Bloom at Braddock’s ground floor includes a lobby, a leasing center, a shared kitchen and a community room. Bloom residents also have access to three outdoor terraces and a 1,600-square-foot community produce garden. Carpenter’s Shelter and the Bloom residents share access to underground parking and a playground.
Ten of the Bloom’s apartments are micro units on levels three to seven that will serve as permanent supportive housing for former Carpenter’s Shelter residents who are transitioning out of homelessness.
The rest of the apartments, on levels one through seven of the Bloom, include four one-bedroom units, 71 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. The apartments have contemporary kitchens, large windows and spacious bedrooms and living rooms. Key card access adds privacy and security for residents at all entrances and stairwells.
AHDC received more than 1,600 applications for the 87 affordable apartments, which are targeted for individuals and households that earn 40 to 60 percent of area median income. Area median income for the D.C. metro area is $126,000.
Income limits vary by household size. For example, for a one-person household, the income limits for the apartments would range from $35,280 to $52,920. For a four-person household, the income limits would range from $50,400 to $75,600.
For more information about Carpenter’s Shelter, visit www.carpentersshelter.org. For more information about AHDC and The Bloom, visit www.housingalexandria.org/thebloom.
