“Those are happily canceled – you can tear them up!” Doug Parker, American’s CEO and Robert Isom, its president, wrote in a note to employees. “We are grateful for the support of our government leaders and their continued acknowledgment of all you do.”
The $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress passed on Wednesday, which is expected to be signed by President Biden on Friday, delivers payments for middle and lower income households, expanded unemployed for workers, while setting aside hundreds of billions of dollars for cities and states, school re-openings, vaccine distribution, and testing and other health care funding.
Unlike previous stimulus efforts, Biden’s relief package includes far less for companies, but it does include $65 billion that is directed to range of hurting industries including restaurants, aviation, live entertainment and tourism.
For example, the bill sets aside $15 billion for airlines and airline contractors, which have struggled mightily with sagging demand for travel during the pandemic, to keep employees on the payroll through September.
The bill also provides $8 billion to U.S. airports and some $30.5 billion in grants to other transit agencies. Amtrak, which is scheduled to receive about $1.7 billion, said Wednesday that hundreds of furloughed employees could be called back to work as early as next month.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, which is expecting to receive more than $6 billion from the package, which last year said it might have to eliminate 9,000 positions, said the funding would help protect against layoffs and service cuts in the coming years.
Lori Aratani and Luz Lazo contributed to this report.