The U.S. Postal Service: What you need to know

The latest: USPS delays persist, and bills, paychecks and medications are getting stuck in the mail

DeJoy’s hearing: As postmaster general testifies, Biden nominates two Dems and a voting rights advocate for Postal Service’s governing board

Biden’s postal problem: A new administration prepares to tackle the crumbling Postal Service and its leadership

The USPS and the U.S. election: Postal Service processed 150,000 ballots after Election Day, jeopardizing votes

The Hatch Act: USPS cites anti-corruption law to bar members of Congress from touring facilities

The USPS and the pandemic: Read the scrapped USPS announcement to send 5 masks to every American household

Poll: Americans say USPS should be run like a public service, not a business

Show More