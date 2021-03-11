Residential and businesses customers have been complaining about late and inconsistent mail service for months. Credit card companies and utilities have noticed an uptick in consumer calls about late-arriving bills and the resulting late fees and interest penalties. Mail-order pharmacies have instructed patients to put in their refill orders earlier to allow for the possibility of delivery delays.
Large-scale mailers, such as banks and insurance companies, are urging clients to switch to paperless communication, a shift that would further undercut the Postal Service’s biggest profit stream while the agency continues to struggle financially.
As part of his strategic plan, DeJoy has touted a new mail-delivery truck contract that the agency says will increase efficiency and cut long-term maintenance costs. In February, the Postal Service awarded a 10-year deal worth as much as $6 billion to Oshkosh Defense for upward of 165,000 vehicles and pledged $482 million up front to help the Wisconsin company scale up production. The agency’s announcement noted that many of the vehicles would be equipped with electric drivetrains, but DeJoy testified last month that the Postal Service planned for only 10 percent of the fleet to be electric unless Congress could provide additional funding.
Environmental groups and Ohio Democrats Rep. Tim Ryan, Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Sen. Sherrod Brown have pushed the White House and Congress to intervene to stop the deal. Rep. Jarred Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced legislation on Monday to provide the Postal Service with $6 billion for vehicles, provided 75 percent are electric.
Thursday’s hearing before the House Appropriations financial services subcommittee will be another chance for Democrats to press for larger reforms of the Postal Service, which is struggling to contain $188.4 billion in liabilities in addition to dealing with staffing and operational crises. Many have also called for DeJoy’s removal, which can only be done by the agency’s governing board.
President Biden in February announced plans to nominate two Democrats and a voting rights advocate to the nine-member board, a move that would swing the balance of power of the mail service’s leadership sharply to the left.
That emboldened Democrats to push for progressive expansions of postal services, including broadband Internet access through the agency, expansions of vote-by-mail access, and postal banking, a favorite proposal of the more liberal wing of the party.