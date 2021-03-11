Chase Home Lending recently announced an expansion of its homeownership grant program to $5,000 to help cover closing costs and down payment needs for people buying a home in one of 6,700 neighborhoods in the country. Those neighborhoods are identified by the U.S. Census Bureau as majority Black. Chase chose to expand the grant program to those neighborhoods because of the race gap in homeownership rates and the opportunity for wealth creation.
The grant is part of Chase’s $30 billion Path Forward commitment to help close the racial wealth gap. The goal is to help an additional 40,000 Black and Latino families become homeowners during the next five years.
In addition to the $5,000 grant, borrowers who qualify can receive $500 more if they complete a certified home buyer education course and finance their purchase with a Chase DreaMaker loan. The grants are available to borrowers who choose a DreaMaker, FHA, VA or conventional loan and must be used for a primary residence.
Chase offers home loans with a minimum credit score requirement of 620 or 640 depending on the loan program.
Chase recommends the following steps for prospective home buyers:
· Research down payment assistance grants in your area. In many cases, grants can be combined.
· Build a team of trusted advisers, including a real estate agent and a home lending adviser.
· Do a personal financial assessment to determine what you can afford.
· Use free online digital tools for budgeting, understanding your credit and calculating costs for different scenarios. For more information, visit www.chase.com/communitylending.
