Congress passed a $1.9 trillion spending package that President Biden signed Thursday. Americans can expect $1,400 or more — the largest stimulus payments yet — in addition to an expanded child tax credit, unemployment insurance and many other types of aid. But how far do those $1,400 payments go in a pandemic economy? In part, it depends on where you live.
For a family of two adults and two
children with a three-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Boston
New
York
San Francisco
Denver
St. Louis
D.C.
Nashville
Phoenix
Los
Angeles
Atlanta
Dallas
Austin
Houston
Miami
For a family of two adults and two children
with a three-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Boston
New York
San Francisco
Denver
St. Louis
D.C.
Nashville
Phoenix
Los Angeles
Atlanta
Dallas
Austin
Houston
Miami
For a family of two adults and two children with
a three-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Minneapolis
Boston
Detroit
New York
Salt Lake City
Chicago
San Francisco
Omaha
Denver
D.C.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Louisville
Nashville
Los Angeles
Albuquerque
Charlotte
Oklahoma City
San Diego
Atlanta
Dallas
Birmingham
Austin
New Orleans
Houston
Miami
For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Portland
Boise
Minneapolis
Boston
Detroit
New York
Chicago
Salt Lake City
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Omaha
Denver
Columbus
D.C.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Louisville
Las Vegas
Asheville
Nashville
Los Angeles
Albuquerque
Charlotte
Oklahoma City
San Diego
Phoenix
Atlanta
Birmingham
Dallas
El Paso
Austin
New Orleans
Houston
San Antonio
Tampa
Miami
For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Portland
Boise
Minneapolis
Boston
Detroit
New York
Chicago
Salt Lake City
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Omaha
Denver
Columbus
D.C.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Louisville
Las Vegas
Asheville
Nashville
Los Angeles
Albuquerque
Charlotte
Oklahoma City
San Diego
Phoenix
Atlanta
Birmingham
Dallas
El Paso
Austin
New Orleans
Houston
San Antonio
Tampa
Miami
In Robeson County, N.C., a low-income family of two adults and two children could pay for a three-bedroom rental for seven months with the $5,600 payment it gets, according to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides estimates for median rent by county each fiscal year. In Los Angeles, the same family’s payment would cover a single month’s rent.
The difference in the cost of living between the two counties means that $5,600 will go a lot further in Robeson County, N.C. This example also illustrates how parents benefit significantly in this round of stimulus because households with dependents claimed on their most recent tax filings receive an additional $1,400 per dependent.
Comparatively, an individual in Robeson County who receives a $1,400 payment could pay two months of rent while the same individual in Los Angeles would have less than one month covered.
For a single adult with a
one-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Minneapolis
Boston
New
York
San Francisco
Denver
St. Louis
D.C.
Nashville
Phoenix
Los
Angeles
Atlanta
Dallas
Austin
Houston
Miami
For a single adult with a
one-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Minneapolis
Boston
New York
San Francisco
Denver
St. Louis
D.C.
Nashville
Phoenix
Los Angeles
Atlanta
Dallas
Austin
Houston
Miami
For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Minneapolis
Boston
Detroit
New York
Salt Lake City
Chicago
San Francisco
Omaha
Denver
D.C.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Louisville
Nashville
Los Angeles
Albuquerque
Charlotte
Oklahoma City
San Diego
Atlanta
Dallas
Birmingham
Austin
New Orleans
Houston
Miami
For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Seattle
Portland
Boise
Minneapolis
Boston
Detroit
New York
Chicago
Salt Lake City
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Omaha
Denver
Columbus
D.C.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Louisville
Las Vegas
Asheville
Nashville
Los Angeles
Albuquerque
Charlotte
Oklahoma City
San Diego
Phoenix
Atlanta
Birmingham
Dallas
El Paso
Austin
New Orleans
Houston
San Antonio
Tampa
Miami
For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental
Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check
Seattle
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Portland
Boise
Minneapolis
Boston
Detroit
New York
Chicago
Salt Lake City
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Omaha
Denver
Columbus
D.C.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Louisville
Las Vegas
Asheville
Nashville
Los Angeles
Albuquerque
Charlotte
Oklahoma City
San Diego
Phoenix
Atlanta
Birmingham
Dallas
El Paso
Austin
New Orleans
Houston
San Antonio
Tampa
Miami
The package could provide relief to the millions of renters who have lost employment and are behind on rent and utilities. Census data shows more than 11 million households are behind on rent. According to a December estimate by Moody’s Analytics, nearly 12 million renters would owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities by January.
In addition to stimulus payments, the package allots $20 billion in emergency rental assistance. Though, despite the a federal eviction moratorium, families continue to be served eviction notices.
About this story
Median rent estimates for 2021 are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides rent estimates by county for each fiscal year.