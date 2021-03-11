Congress passed a $1.9 trillion spending package that President Biden signed Thursday. Americans can expect $1,400 or more — the largest stimulus payments yet — in addition to an expanded child tax credit, unemployment insurance and many other types of aid. But how far do those $1,400 payments go in a pandemic economy? In part, it depends on where you live.

For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Boston New York San Francisco Denver St. Louis D.C. Nashville Phoenix Los Angeles Atlanta Dallas Austin Houston Miami For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Boston New York San Francisco Denver St. Louis D.C. Nashville Phoenix Los Angeles Atlanta Dallas Austin Houston Miami For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Minneapolis Boston Detroit New York Salt Lake City Chicago San Francisco Omaha Denver D.C. St. Louis Kansas City Louisville Nashville Los Angeles Albuquerque Charlotte Oklahoma City San Diego Atlanta Dallas Birmingham Austin New Orleans Houston Miami For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Portland Boise Minneapolis Boston Detroit New York Chicago Salt Lake City Philadelphia Pittsburgh San Francisco Omaha Denver Columbus D.C. St. Louis Kansas City Louisville Las Vegas Asheville Nashville Los Angeles Albuquerque Charlotte Oklahoma City San Diego Phoenix Atlanta Birmingham Dallas El Paso Austin New Orleans Houston San Antonio Tampa Miami For a family of two adults and two children with a three-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by a $5,600 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Portland Boise Minneapolis Boston Detroit New York Chicago Salt Lake City Philadelphia Pittsburgh San Francisco Omaha Denver Columbus D.C. St. Louis Kansas City Louisville Las Vegas Asheville Nashville Los Angeles Albuquerque Charlotte Oklahoma City San Diego Phoenix Atlanta Birmingham Dallas El Paso Austin New Orleans Houston San Antonio Tampa Miami

Note: This assumes the family filed jointly and had a household income less than $150,000.

In Robeson County, N.C., a low-income family of two adults and two children could pay for a three-bedroom rental for seven months with the $5,600 payment it gets, according to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides estimates for median rent by county each fiscal year. In Los Angeles, the same family’s payment would cover a single month’s rent.

The difference in the cost of living between the two counties means that $5,600 will go a lot further in Robeson County, N.C. This example also illustrates how parents benefit significantly in this round of stimulus because households with dependents claimed on their most recent tax filings receive an additional $1,400 per dependent.

Comparatively, an individual in Robeson County who receives a $1,400 payment could pay two months of rent while the same individual in Los Angeles would have less than one month covered.

For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Minneapolis Boston New York San Francisco Denver St. Louis D.C. Nashville Phoenix Los Angeles Atlanta Dallas Austin Houston Miami For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Minneapolis Boston New York San Francisco Denver St. Louis D.C. Nashville Phoenix Los Angeles Atlanta Dallas Austin Houston Miami For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Minneapolis Boston Detroit New York Salt Lake City Chicago San Francisco Omaha Denver D.C. St. Louis Kansas City Louisville Nashville Los Angeles Albuquerque Charlotte Oklahoma City San Diego Atlanta Dallas Birmingham Austin New Orleans Houston Miami For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Seattle Portland Boise Minneapolis Boston Detroit New York Chicago Salt Lake City Philadelphia Pittsburgh San Francisco Omaha Denver Columbus D.C. St. Louis Kansas City Louisville Las Vegas Asheville Nashville Los Angeles Albuquerque Charlotte Oklahoma City San Diego Phoenix Atlanta Birmingham Dallas El Paso Austin New Orleans Houston San Antonio Tampa Miami For a single adult with a one-bedroom rental Months of rent covered by $1,400 stimulus check Seattle 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Portland Boise Minneapolis Boston Detroit New York Chicago Salt Lake City Philadelphia Pittsburgh San Francisco Omaha Denver Columbus D.C. St. Louis Kansas City Louisville Las Vegas Asheville Nashville Los Angeles Albuquerque Charlotte Oklahoma City San Diego Phoenix Atlanta Birmingham Dallas El Paso Austin New Orleans Houston San Antonio Tampa Miami

Note: This assumes the individual had an income less than $75,000.

The package could provide relief to the millions of renters who have lost employment and are behind on rent and utilities. Census data shows more than 11 million households are behind on rent. According to a December estimate by Moody’s Analytics, nearly 12 million renters would owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities by January.

In addition to stimulus payments, the package allots $20 billion in emergency rental assistance. Though, despite the a federal eviction moratorium, families continue to be served eviction notices.

About this story

Median rent estimates for 2021 are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides rent estimates by county for each fiscal year.