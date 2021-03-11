Besides the stimulus checks, the package includes new child tax benefits and boosts unemployment payments for workers still out of a job. Here’s a rundown of some key measures in the relief package. You can also use The Post’s calculator to determine how much assistance you will get.
The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein and Michelle Singletary will answer your questions about the sweeping package Thursday at noon. Stein is the White House economics reporter for The Post and has been closely covering the stimulus plan. Singletary writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column The Color of Money.
Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.
Looking for more? Sign up to get Michelle Singletary’s personal finance newsletter every Wednesday for advice on saving and retirement.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor for The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.