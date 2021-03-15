For example, a 1,344-square-foot townhouse at 4604 Winterberry Lane in Oxon Hill is priced at $285,000. Monthly homeowner association fees are $105 and annual property taxes are $3,446.
Built in 1989, this three-level townhouse includes an attached one-car garage. All three levels are above ground and the contemporary-style townhouse has an unusual layout. On the entrance level are an open foyer and two rooms that can each function as a family room, home office or den. This level also has a laundry room with a half bath.
Hardwood stairs lead to the main level, which has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, a living and dining area with a glass door to the backyard, a powder room and a kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. The upper floor has two bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom. A skylight provides natural light over the staircase.
Assigned schools include Panorama Elementary, Benjamin Stoddert Middle and Potomac High. All three schools are rated below average compared to other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org.
The townhouse is about four miles from the Tanger Outlets at National Harbor for shops and restaurants and six miles from National Harbor. The neighborhood is less than 10 miles from Joint Base Andrews and less than four miles from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Commuter routes include the nearby Route 295 and Interstate 495. The Southern Avenue Metro station is 2.3 miles from the townhouse.
