“Last month was the eye of a retail spending hurricane,” Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in an email. “Freezing weather across much of the U.S. depressed retail spending in February, but March has the benefit of the biggest COVID-19 stimulus package yet, plus better weather.”

Economists said they expect retail spending to rebound in the coming months, boosted by rising vaccination rates and a new round of stimulus checks. Consumers, they said, are likely to spend more freely on travel, dining, entertainment and clothing as the pandemic eases.

The retail industry has had a tumultuous year, with many brands still struggling to make up for temporary store closures early in the pandemic. And though big-box chains like Target, Walmart and Home Depot have brought in record profits in recent months, many smaller retailers continue to grapple with depressed demand.

Retail spending in February fell in just about every category, with the exception of gas stations, where sales rose 3.6 percent from a month earlier. Spending at food and beverage stores remained flat, while clothing sales slid nearly 2.8 percent from the previous month. Some of the largest declines were at general merchandise stores and online retailers, where sales dropped nearly 5.4 percent, and for motor vehicle and parts dealers, which fell 4.2 percent.

But economists said the slowdown is probably a temporary blip. Retail sales soared 7.6 percent in January, when consumers spent $579 billion, driven in part by stimulus checks that went out in late December. They said they expect that momentum to return this month.