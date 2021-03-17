Whether you’re looking to add living space for your in-laws, want a rental unit on your property for extra income or hope to create a private separate unit for guests, an accessory dwelling unit may be the solution.

An ADU, sometimes called an accessory apartment, is an attached or detached residential unit on the same lot as your home. An ADU can be a newly constructed space, a conversion of your garage into usable space or a basement apartment. To qualify as an ADU, the space needs to provide room for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation. In 2016, zoning regulations in Washington, D.C., were revised to allow homeowners to develop ADUs in most single-family or residential zones in the city.

To make it easier for homeowners to add ADUs to their properties, the United Planning Organization (UPO) and the Coalition for Smarter Growth (CSG) collaborated on the free “ADU DC Homeowner’s Manual: How to Build an Accessory Apartment or Second Dwelling in the District of Columbia.”

The CSG surveyed homeowners about their interest in ADUs and concerns and found that navigating the process of building an ADU was a major concern. The manual is a how-to guide for D.C. homeowners, said Cheryl Cort, a policy director for CSG and one of the authors of the publication.

“We created this manual to reach low- and moderate-income homeowners who could benefit from the wealth-building opportunity of having a rental unit on their property,” Kay Pierson, director of the UPO’s community reinvestment division, said in a news release. “UPO is leading the effort to reach these homeowners, while also working to make the ADU rentals affordable for lower income households.”

Architects and contractors can use the manual, which includes information on project planning, zoning, design choices, costs, financing and permitting. For homeowners, the manual includes guidance on how to hire professionals and how to manage the rental unit.

The manual can be downloaded by clicking here.