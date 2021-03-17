To make it easier for homeowners to add ADUs to their properties, the United Planning Organization (UPO) and the Coalition for Smarter Growth (CSG) collaborated on the free “ADU DC Homeowner’s Manual: How to Build an Accessory Apartment or Second Dwelling in the District of Columbia.”
The CSG surveyed homeowners about their interest in ADUs and concerns and found that navigating the process of building an ADU was a major concern. The manual is a how-to guide for D.C. homeowners, said Cheryl Cort, a policy director for CSG and one of the authors of the publication.
“We created this manual to reach low- and moderate-income homeowners who could benefit from the wealth-building opportunity of having a rental unit on their property,” Kay Pierson, director of the UPO’s community reinvestment division, said in a news release. “UPO is leading the effort to reach these homeowners, while also working to make the ADU rentals affordable for lower income households.”
Architects and contractors can use the manual, which includes information on project planning, zoning, design choices, costs, financing and permitting. For homeowners, the manual includes guidance on how to hire professionals and how to manage the rental unit.
The manual can be downloaded by clicking here.
More Real Estate: