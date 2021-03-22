For example, the condo at 1800 28th Pl. SE #201 in the Randle Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington is priced at $234,900. Monthly condominium fees are $270, and annual property taxes are $768. The condo fee includes insurance, management, lawn maintenance, reserve funds, sewer, snow removal, trash and water.
The 1,132-square-foot condo has been renovated and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit includes new plank flooring that resembles hardwood, new paint, new bathroom tiles, a new electric system and new plumbing fixtures.
The second-floor unit has large windows for natural light and recessed lighting throughout. The galley-style kitchen has a wide pass-through to the open living and dining area and a window at one end. The kitchen includes new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and wood cabinets.
The main bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private full bathroom. The condo has a stacked washer-and-dryer in the unit. The building includes a fitness room and community gathering space. Only on-street parking is available. Pets are allowed.
The Anacostia Metro station is approximately two miles from the condo, and several bus routes serve the neighborhood.
Assigned schools include Randle Highlands Elementary, Sousa Middle and Anacostia High. The elementary school is rated average compared with other schools in the District, according to GreatSchools.org. The middle and high schools are rated below average.
