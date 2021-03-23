“Now is the perfect time for us to expand our portfolio and introduce Tri Pointe Homes to the District, as there’s a huge demand for new residential construction,” Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes D.C. Metro Division, said via email. “Though the D.C. metro area has been our home for over 40 years, this particular project is special because it’s our first community in D.C. proper. We look forward to welcoming residents at Brookland Grove and bringing new architecture to the area, which is specifically designed to complement the existing neighborhood.”

The new community of 60 townhouses, at 3015 Fourth St. NE near Chancellor’s Way NE in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood, will include nine inclusionary zoning units. Those units are reserved for buyers who meet income restrictions and other criteria set by the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development, which uses a lottery process to randomly select buyers. Priority is given to those who live or work in the District.

Brookland Grove residents will be a half-mile from Monroe Street Market, which has shops, artist studios, a farmers market, frequent community events and restaurants, including Busboys and Poets and Brookland Pint. The Brookland-Catholic University Metro station is one mile from Brookland Grove, and the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station is 1½ miles away.

Three newly designed floor plans will be available at Brookland Grove with prices anticipated to start in the $800,000s. The Newton, Edgewood and Whitlow models will have from 2,027 to 2,149 square feet. Each will have three or four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a roof terrace.

While some features may change, planned standard features for the residences include stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and an island in each kitchen. The residences will also have hardwood floors on the main level, a granite vanity counter in the primary bathroom and a two-car garage.

The garages will be tandem style in the Newton and Edgewood models. The townhouses will include smart-home technology such as an Echo device, a Ring Pro doorbell and Cat6 wiring.

Sales of the townhouses are anticipated to begin in August, and a model is expected to open in January 2022.

A website for the community is coming soon. Until then, visit TriPointeHomes.com for updates.