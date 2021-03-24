The alleged misconduct occurred ``several years ago’’ and was aimed at another employee of GlaxoSmithKline while Slaoui also worked for the pharmaceutical giant, the company said in a statement.

Trump tapped Slaoui to lead Operation Warp Speed in May 2020, putting him at the helm of an unprecedented effort to develop multiple vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The administration trumpeted Slaoui’s expertise as a former chief of vaccine development for GlaxoSmithKline when it tapped him to co-lead the initiative.

The company said it hired a law firm to investigate the allegations after receiving the letter. ``This action was prompted by one complaint which we acted on swiftly and decisively. This was the first sexual harassment allegation against Dr. Slaoui that we were made aware of,'' said GlaxoSmithKline spokeswoman Kathleen Quinn. It said the review substantiated the allegations and that the investigation is ongoing. The company’s chief executive said in an email to employees that Slaoui’s name would be removed from its research and development facility in Rockville, Md.

``Dr. Slaoui’s behaviors are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture,’’ the company said.

Slaoui did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley sent an email to employees Wednesday that expressed her personal feelings.

``Since February, the highest levels of our company have been working to understand and address what happened. Protecting the woman who came forward and her privacy has been a critical priority throughout this time,'' she wrote. ``I respect and admire her courage and strength. I’ve spent many nights lately putting myself in her shoes. More than anything, this simply should not have happened.''

``On a personal level, I am shocked and angry about all of this, but I’m resolute,'' she said. ``I want to be clear that sexual harassment is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Abuse of leadership position, in any form, will not be tolerated.''

Slaoui worked for decades at GlaxoSmithKline, where he rose to become the top vice president in charge of the company’s vaccine business. Slaoui has been credited with leading the creation of 14 vaccines in 10 years.