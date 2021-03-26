Investors were whipsawed last week amid vaccine-supply disputes, a traffic block on the Suez Canal and a worsening global shortage of semiconductors that is affecting automakers and other manufacturers. Sentiment turned positive after Biden, in his first news conference as president, doubled the number of vaccine doses he said he expected to be administered in his first 100 days in office. A better-than-expected reading on the jobs market also helped, as did the Federal Reserve’s decision to free banks from pandemic-related dividend restrictions.
“To see that we had jobless claims come down to about the lowest in a year and continuing claims come down, that was a shot in the arm for the market where there had been a lot of uncertainty,” said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News