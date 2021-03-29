For example, the condo at 13723 Neil Armstrong Ave. Unit #405 in Herndon, Va., is priced at $399,950. The median sales price for a home in Fairfax County, where Herndon is located, was $560,000 in February, according to Bright MLS. Monthly condo fees for the unit are $348 and annual property taxes are $4,266.
The condo fee includes trash and snow removal, exterior building maintenance and water. Community amenities include volleyball courts and a playground.
Built in 2015, this unit in the Discovery Square condo includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 1,148-square-foot unit has an open floor plan with a balcony off the living and dining area. The open kitchen includes a center island, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a tile backsplash and a pantry.
An in-unit washer and dryer are near the kitchen. Each of the two bedrooms has a ceiling fan. The primary suite has a private full bathroom. The second full bathroom is accessible from the second bedroom and from the living room. An assigned parking space is included with the condo.
Discovery Square is less than six miles from the Innovation Center and Herndon Metro stations, scheduled to open as part of Phase 2 of the Silver Line expansion anticipated to open in early 2022. Dulles International Airport is also less than six miles from the condo. Restaurants, shops and entertainment at Reston Town Center are approximately six miles from the condo, and other shopping centers are also within a short drive.
Assigned schools include Floris Elementary, Carson Middle and Westfield High. The elementary and middle schools are rated above average compared with other schools in Fairfax County by GreatSchools.org, and the high school is rated below average.
