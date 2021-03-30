AD

On Monday, a version of the rebrand announcement was “accidentally” posted on VW’s website, then disappeared, prompting social media speculation on whether the name change was simply an April Fools’ Day stunt. But VW confirmed the switch-over in a Tuesday statement.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” Scott Keogh, president and chief executive of the company’s U.S. arm.

Several automakers are doubling down on EVs. In January, General Motors pledged to stop making gasoline-powered passenger cars, vans and SUVs by 2035. Jaguar announced in February that it would go all electric by 2025, and earlier this month Volvo said it would phase out vehicles with internal-combustion engines by 2030.

“A golden age of EV is on the horizon,” Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a February research note.

Though the rebranding stunt was meant to emphasize Volkswagen’s focus on greener cars, the auto giant was at the center of a massive emissions scandal. In September 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had rigged millions of diesel cars with cheat devices that allowed them to test as low-emission, when in fact their output was 40 times the legal U.S. limit.

In June 2016, Volkswagen paid $14.7 billion to settle shareholder claims tied to the scandal, in one of the biggest class-action settlements in U.S. history. In January 2017, Volkswagen paid $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines after pleading guilty in a case brought by the U.S. Justice Department. The scandal has cost the German auto giant more than 31 billion euros (more than $34.6 billion) in fines and settlements, executives have said.

Headquartered in Herndon, Va., Volkswagen of America is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, Europe’s biggest automaker.