Faraday Park, at 11201 Reston Station Blvd., is a mixed-use development in Reston with two residential towers. The building is a half-mile from the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station; a few blocks from grocery stores, restaurants and shops; and adjacent to the 45-mile Washington & Old Dominion Trail for biking and walking. Reston Town Center, which has a movie theater, shops and restaurants and hosts outdoor entertainment such as concerts and festivals, is less than two miles from the community.
Rooney Partners and Bozzuto recently announced leasing for Faraday Park, with the West Tower ready for residents now and the East Tower anticipated to be complete in May. The 11,500 square feet of amenity spaces shared by the two towers include a woodworking shop, a private photo booth to use for taking photos of products made by residents or as an Instagram background, and two separate kitchens with one dedicated to baking.
Other amenities include a dining space for hosting dinner parties, a pet spa, a bike repair space, lounges, a clubroom, co-working spaces and a fitness center. The community also has an outdoor amenity space that includes a rooftop swimming pool with cabanas, grill stations and a park with fitness activities.
The buildings include garage parking, charging stations for electric vehicles, package services and concierge services.
Architecture firm MV+A designed Faraday Park, which will be managed by the Bozzuto Group. The interiors, designed by Edit Lab, include quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes and dark wood cabinets in the open kitchens. Each unit has a washer and dryer. Some units include a balcony.
The apartments range from 465 to 1,500 square feet and rent for $1,600 to $4,032 per month. For more information, click here.
