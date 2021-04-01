The estate’s outdoor space includes five wooded acres with a stream, a pond and a bonus: a 2,000-square-foot pool house with an indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi and wood-burning fireplace. The grounds also include playground equipment and an entertaining area with a stone terrace, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. There are multiple stone patios, including one with a built-in fire pit, and a courtyard with two three-car garages. One of the garages includes a studio apartment above the parking area.
Inside, the 13,000-square-foot mansion has four levels, an elevator, five fireplaces, nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The main level includes a two-story foyer with marble floors, a formal living room, formal dining room, study, family room and great room. The kitchen includes three islands, two breakfast bars and a bay window with a breakfast area.
The primary suite includes access to a spiral staircase to all four levels of the house, a sitting area off the bedroom, whirlpool tub and gas fireplace in the bathroom, and a walk-in closet with two marble islands and a wine bar. The lower level of the house has a home theater and fitness room.
This auction is not an “absolute” auction, which means the sellers can accept or reject the highest bid, although they are motivated to accept a bid. No minimum bid is required for this auction. The prospective buyers must make a deposit of $50,000 to Tranzon Fox, the auction company, before the sale. The deposit is nonrefundable for the winning bidder.
The property can be previewed in person April 3, 11 and 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. The auction takes place at noon on April 22.
Read more in Real Estate: