The DCRA Contractor Rating System provides a database of architects, interior designers, general contractors and home improvement contractors that includes a rating from one to five stars based on the quality of their plan submissions and review (for architects and interior designers) and the pass/fail rate of inspections of their projects for contractors. Eventually, the DCRA Contractor Rating System will include ratings for permit expediters, professional engineers, electricians, plumbers, gasfitters, refrigeration mechanics and air conditioning mechanics.

DCRA decided to create the rating system after hearing complaints from D.C. residents about contractors who have been paid without performing work or without correcting mistakes in their work. The hope is that a transparent way to check the professionalism of contractors will reduce problems for residents.

The DCRA Contractor Rating System is free to consumers. DCRA recommends using the system to search for a licensed professional and to read consumer reviews on other sites for additional insight.

To ensure objectivity, contractors do not pay to be included and are not allowed to opt out of the system. All contractors who are licensed in D.C. and have worked on a project in the city within the past three years are included in the database. Each profile includes the name and license number of the professional and the address and permit number for each project the professional has worked on in the past three years.

To search for a contractor, start with the professional type you need, such as a home improvement contractor. If you’re not sure of the type of professional you need, you can search under “all.” Results can be sorted by overall score, with five stars the highest. You can also sort the list by professionals who have completed the most projects during the past three years or alphabetically if you’re looking for ratings of a specific person.

For more information and to check for a contractor’s rating, click here.