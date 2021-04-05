Townhouses, a sought-after alternative to a single-family home, sold for a median of $512,700 across the region in February, a record price for that month, according to Bright MLS. However, there are less-costly townhouses available, particularly farther from D.C. and ones that are a little older.
For example, the townhouse at 63 Lake Park Ct., Unit No. 944, in Germantown, Md., is priced at $329,900 and is in the Willow Cove community. Monthly homeowner association dues are $153 and annual property taxes are $3,260.
Built in 1987, the townhouse has 1,580 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level has an eat-in kitchen with a sliding-glass door to a deck, a living and dining area and a powder room. The kitchen has a pass-through window to the dining area. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The lower level has paneled walls, a fireplace and a sliding-glass door to the backyard. The community has surface parking for residents and guests.
Lake Seneca and Black Hill Regional Park are nearby, along with shops and restaurants in Germantown. The Maryland Sportsplex, which has fields and facilities for soccer and other sports, is about 3.5 miles from the townhouse.
Assigned schools include Lake Seneca Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and Seneca Valley High. The elementary school is rated average compared with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org, while the middle and high schools are rated below average.
