Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and worth $177 billion, is the world’s richest person for the fourth year in a row, Forbes said. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.) Tesla chief executive Elon Musk took the second spot at $151 billion. The shares of both companies, traded on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, soared in the last year, largely contributing to the two men’s net worth. Bezos and Musk have toggled between the first and second slot for most wealthy.

As a class, billionaires have added about $8 trillion to their total net worth from last year, totaling $13.1 trillion. The United States clocked in with the most billionaires, totaling 724, a rapid rise in wealth that hasn’t happened in a century, since the Rockefellers and the Carnegies. China, including Hong Kong and Macao, had the second highest number of billionaires: 698.

AD

AD

U.S. lawmakers — particularly, Republicans who favor trickle-down economics — have struggled to find a way to distribute the benefits of billionaire wealth, during a year marked by tens of millions of job losses, food insecurity, debt, eviction and widespread poverty starkly contrasting with the volatile gains of the stock market.

President Donald Trump’s policy approach was tax cuts, enacted in 2017 to lower the corporate rate from 35 percent to a historically low 21 percent, which he argued would fuel the economy with more income for company executives to hire workers and pay higher wages. But a London School of Economics report published in December found that tax cuts for the rich consistently benefited the wealthy but failed to boost employment and economic growth.

President Biden has proposed raising corporate taxes up to 28 percent, in addition to more tax increases and policies to ensure companies pay their domestic bills, to fund $2 trillion in jobs, climate and infrastructure spending. He unveiled this plan last week, but it was met by opposition on both sides of the aisle, major companies and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.