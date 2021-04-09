The cuts will make it harder across the country for much of April to find the Johnson & Johnson shot, which some people favor because it requires only one trip to a clinic or vaccination site. The hashtag #OneAndDone has become popular among people receiving it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

D.C. is in line to receive just 1,300 doses of the company’s vaccine next week, down from 10,800 this week, according to the data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California will receive 67,000, down from 572,000.

The Biden administration put Johnson & Johnson in control of manufacturing at the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore last week after 15 million doses of its vaccine were contaminated by another vaccine being made at the plant by AstraZeneca.

Administration officials suggested the problems in ramping up, mostly due to the lack of manufacturing certification at the plant, should be resolved in a matter of weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The rollout of Johnson & Johnson shots, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in February, has been so slow that it is not yet a significant factor in the U.S. vaccination surge, which has been fueled by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna two-shot vaccines.

Advertisement

Only 5 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered, according to CDC data, compared with 170 million shots of the other two vaccines.

“Johnson & Johnson expects a relatively low level of weekly dose delivery until the company secures FDA authorization,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday at a media briefing. “With FDA authorization, the company expects a cadence of up to 8 million weekly doses total across state and federal channels later in April.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company and government have not said when that clearance is expected.

Johnson & Johnson and President Biden’s team have said that the company met its obligations to produce 20 million doses of its vaccine by the end of March. It met that goal with a delivery of 11 million doses last week. The company has imported doses from overseas while the Emergent plant remains unapproved. Domestic capacity will increase further later this year when a partnership with Merck for production at Merck factories bears fruit.

Advertisement

“I do think that the company is doing everything they can,” Zients said at the Friday briefing. “They now have complete responsibility for that whole facility. They have their best people at that plant, and they are partnering with Merck, who has expertise.”

Story continues below advertisement

The last time Johnson & Johnson publicly pledged to produce an additional 24 million doses this month was on March 31. Since then, the company in public statements has said only that it will meet a target of 100 million doses delivered by the end of May.

The company did not respond Friday to questions about why it has dropped the April pledge.

Johnson & Johnson has an unknown volume of doses prepared and ready to distribute once the Emergent plant does win certification.