The meeting represents an aggressive dialing up of Corporate America’s advocacy against controversial voting measures nationwide, a sign that their opposition to the laws didn’t end with the fight against the measure passed last month in Georgia.
It also came just days after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that firms should “stay out of politics” – echoing a view shared by many conservative politicians and setting up potential further conflicts between Republican leaders and the heads of some of America’s largest firms. Earlier this month, former President Trump called for conservatives to boycott Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, ViacomCBS, UPS, Major League Baseball and other companies after they opposed a new law in Georgia that critics say will make it more difficult for poorer voters and voters of color to cast ballots.
The online call between corporate executives on Saturday "shows they are not intimidated by the flack. They are not going to be cowed,” Sonnenfeld said. “They felt very strongly that these voting restrictions are based on a flawed premise and are dangerous.”
Representatives from companies such as Starbucks, Linkedin, Levi Strauss and Boston Consulting Group were included on the weekend’s Zoom call, Sonnenfeld said.