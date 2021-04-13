The median sales price for homes in D.C. reached $635,000 in February, a 7.5 percent jump above February 2020, according to Bright MLS. Buyers looking to spend under the median sales price are primarily limited to condos in the city, especially if they need an extra bedroom or two.
For example, the condo at 1275 Meigs Place NE unit #1 in Trinidad is priced at $399,900. The 825-square-foot unit has a monthly condo fee of $250, and annual property taxes are $3,010.
While located in a residential area, the condo is about one mile from restaurants, shops and nightlife along the H Street Corridor, in Ivy City and at Union Market. The neighborhood is served by several bus lines and the D.C. Streetcar. The NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station is 1.7 miles from the condo and Union Station is 2.2 miles.
The condo, located on the building’s top floor, has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit has hardwood floors in the living areas, new carpet in the bedrooms and a washer and dryer. The updated kitchen includes new cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. A balcony is accessible from the kitchen. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and a combination tub and shower. The building has an intercom system for security and a new roof. On-street parking is available in the neighborhood, but the building does not have a parking lot or garage.
Assigned schools include Wheatley Education Campus and Dunbar High School. Both schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in D.C.
More photos are available here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Daisha Gregory with Long & Foster Real Estate at 301-441-9511.
Read more in Real Estate: