Nasdaq gave Coinbase — which will trade under the ticker “COIN” — a reference price of $250 on Tuesday, which would put its valuation north of $65 billion. Some analysts have predicted it could go as high as $100 billion.

“Coinbase is not just any crypto play, they’re one of the linchpins to the global crypto ecosystem,” said Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities. “Ultimately, how the Coinbase IPO and reception plays out is important for many other companies that are potentially following on the crypto front. It’s more than just Coinbase.”

Though interest in virtual currencies has skyrocketed — the market has doubled since January and smashed past $2 trillion this week — the landscape is peppered with risk. Cryptocurrency is notoriously volatile, and lawmakers have expressed an urgent need for regulation to combat criminal activity. In 2020, global “dark net” markets brought in a record $1.7 billion in crypto revenue, according to ChainAnalysis.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase provides a range of crypto-related financial services and aims to “create an open financial system for the world,” according to the prospectus it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the end of last year, Coinbase had 43 million users from more than 100 countries, as well as 7,000 retail and financial institutions on its platform. It has roughly 1,700 employees and $1 billion in cash on hand.

Coinbase’s fortunes are closely aligned with bitcoin, which has more than doubled in value since the start of the year and swelled past the $63,000 mark for the first time Tuesday. The exchange, which gets more than 95 percent of its revenue from transaction fees, has raked in $1.3 billion in the past year as bitcoin made its meteoric rise.

“[Crypto] is still seen by many as a risky proposition and for good reason,” Danni Hewson, financial analyst with AJ Bell, wrote in a commentary Tuesday. “But it’s also become a part of the global cash conversation. ”

About a third of adults worldwide — 1.7 billion — are unbanked, according to The World Bank. But global access to financial services is deepening in low and middle-income economies, according to the International Monetary Fund’s 2020 financial access survey. The progress in bringing more people into the folds of the financial system is in part due to “innovations such as digital financial services, including mobile money,” the survey said, which has taken “deep root” in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Ukraine, Russia, Venezuela and China led the world in cryptocurrency adoption in 2020, according to research from ChainAnalysis.

In a letter included in the prospectus, chief executive Brian Armstrong said Coinbase’s ambition is to foster greater economic freedom by creating a more accessible financial system that complements, rather than replaces, the traditional economy, “much like email was to paper mail.”

If Coinbase soars in its debut, Armstrong stands to become one of the world’s 100 richest people according to Forbes, thanks to his 20 percent stake in the company.

“People are using cryptocurrency to earn, spend, save, stake, borrow, lend, vote … companies are being funded, getting early customers, and will eventually go public, all on blockchain,” Armstrong wrote. “The cryptoeconomy is just getting started.”

Coinbase acknowledged in the prospectus that there are risks ahead, “many of which are unpredictable and in certain instances are outside of our control,” including the unknowns of the regulatory environment, its dependence on cryptocurrency, its ability to “attract, maintain and grow” its customer base and potential competition.

Crypto has benefited after the devastating blows to trading in the early days of the pandemic pushed many investors to seek assets outside the traditional financial system. It’s also been lifted by the hysteria, or euphoria (depending on whom you ask) that has characterized trading in 2021, starting with Gamestop’s dizzying run after regular investors vowed to take the ailing retailer “to the moon.”

Bitcoin has claimed the headlines, but other digital currencies have soared too: Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up 221 percent year-to-date, according to Coindesk. Dogecoin, a meme-based currency that was created as a joke, is up more than 2,700 percent to 13 cents a share. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has used his Twitter account to become Dogecoin’s biggest cheerleader — potentially putting himself back in the SEC’s crosshairs in the process.

Coinbase has registered nearly 115 million shares for its listing. But the massive valuation is more characterized by “flare and hyperbole” than substance, said David Trainer, chief executive of New Constructs, who notes that Coinbase was an $8 billion company just three years ago. To live up to a $100 billion valuation, Coinbase would have to eclipse the revenue of the biggest exchanges on the planet. Trainer thinks Coinbase should be valued around $19 billion.

“I’d avoid falling prey to the memestock frenzy around what is probably a good company,” Trainer said, “but at the proposed valuation is not even close to being a good stock.”

Coinbase’s first-quarter earnings report inspired awe among some investors: the exchange earned $1.8 billion in revenue. That’s more than it took in all of 2020. It hosted $223 billion assets on the platform, representing an 11.3 percent market share in crypto.

Coinbase is a pillar of the modern crypto ecosystem, but there’s no guarantee it can maintain dominance if the appetite for cryptocurrency continues to balloon. It already faces competition from such exchanges as, and digital financial services companies like PayPal and Robinhood.

“The valuations in the beginning stages of a nascent industry are extraordinary,” Trainer said, “But at the end of the day, if someone’s making really high margins, that means someone else can come in and take market share with a lower margin and still be very profitable.”