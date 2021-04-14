But the statement was also notable for the names that were missing, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola — two companies that earlier this month were among the first to oppose new voting rules in their home state of Georgia.

The statement and its signatories were listed under the banner, “We Stand for Democracy.” It was published Wednesday as an ad in The Washington Post, the New York Times and other major newspapers.

The current crop of voting measures is fueled by lingering animosity over the last presidential election, when baseless accusations of voter fraud resulted in Republican officials pushing for restrictive new laws.

The statement was discussed by corporate leaders last weekend, when more than 100 executives from major retailers, airlines and manufacturers gathered via Zoom to discuss further actions they might take against restrictive state voting bills, including halting donations to politicians who support them or delaying investments in states that pass these measures.

On the Zoom call, Kenneth Chenault, the former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, told the executives that it was important to keep fighting what they viewed as discriminatory laws on voting.

Chenault and Frazier coordinated a letter signed last month by 72 Black business executives that made a similar point — a letter that first drew attention to the voting bills in executive suites across the country.

The two men also asked the corporate leaders to sign onto the letter published Wednesday.

“Voting is the lifeblood of our democracy,” the statement reads, “and we call upon all Americans to take a nonpartisan stand for this basic and most fundamental right of all Americans.”

Dozens of law firms also signed the statement, representing a growing effort to fight restrictive voting laws in court. Among the firms listed were Squire, Patton, Boggs; Cravath, Swaine and Moore; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison.

The statement also revealed a split between corporate leaders and their companies.

Reid Hoffman, the chief executive of LinkedIn, signed the statement, but LinkedIn did not. Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi was listed, but not Uber. Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and Atlanta Falcons owner, signed, but Home Depot is missing.

There was also a smattering of celebrities — some have their own companies — included on the statement, such as Naomi Campbell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The statement arrives as many Republican officials have pushed back on Corporate America’s interest in voting laws. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week he found it “completely discouraging to find a bunch of corporate CEOs getting in the middle of politics.”

“My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics.,” McConnell added. “Don’t pick sides in these big fights.”

Many companies have faced growing pressure from consumers and their own employees to address laws that critics say disproportionately affects access to the polls for voters of color.