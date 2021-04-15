The pandemic’s disruption has created inescapable financial strain for many Americans. Nearly 40 percent of have postponed major financial decisions, from buying cars or houses to getting married or having children, due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey last week from Bankrate.com. Among younger people, ages 18 to 34, 59 percent said they had delayed a financial milestone.
Hope remains that the pace of recovery will pick up as vaccinations and business activity increase. More than 23 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 37 percent have received at least one dose. But the recommended pause of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could hamper the pace of vaccinations.
Favored for transient and hard-to-reach populations, the single-shot pause will likely compound difficulties for those with the fewest other options — adding another hurdle to the Biden administration’s effort to introduce more equity into the national vaccination campaign.
Even as flickers of normalcy return, the damage wrought by the pandemic will be lasting. In a “60 Minutes” interview earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell warned that reopening the economy too quickly could fuel another rise in coronavirus cases, arguing that the country has not completely turned the corner and that the pandemic continues to pose major risks to any recovery. The pandemic, he said, has exacerbated inequalities that are not being healed in the “K-shaped” recovery, so called because of the diverging prospects for the rich and poor.