“Stellar jobless claims plus off the charts retail sales packs a positive one two punch and sends strong signals that the economy is full steam ahead toward recovery,” Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at eTrade, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. “While we haven’t necessarily seen the market move on strong economic beats or misses, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.”

The news spurred a jubilant start to trading on Wall Street Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index both brushed new records, popping more than 0.7 percent at the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent.

Economists had projected about 710,000 fresh claims for the week ending April 10. The week before, some 719,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits. Now, claims sit at their lowest level since the pandemic began, but still well above pre-pandemic levels.

“Thursday’s elevated jobless claims data is an important reminder that the labor market has not fully recovered from the Covid-19-driven recession,” Vanessa Martinez, managing director of The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm, said in comments emailed to The Post. “There are still millions of people unemployed.”

For the same week ending April 10, an additional 131,975 Americans filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for gig and self-employed workers.

Americans spent big on food and beverages last month, with restaurant sales climbing more than 13 percent as more people returned to dining out. Book stores and sporting goods stores saw their sales climb 23.5 percent, while clothing sales rose 18.3 percent.

“Car sales were particularly strong in March, as were traditional spring categories such as home and garden supplies and sporting goods,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. “We also saw evidence that many consumers are more comfortable returning to restaurants and bars. And buying clothes in the anticipation of getting out of the house more.”

Still, Rossman warned, retailers are “being propped up by stimulus.”

The pandemic’s disruption has created inescapable financial strain for many Americans. Nearly 40 percent of have postponed major financial decisions, from buying cars or houses to getting married or having children, due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey last week from Bankrate.com. Among younger people, ages 18 to 34, 59 percent said they had delayed a financial milestone.

Hope remains that the pace of recovery will pick up as vaccinations and business activity increase. More than 23 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 37 percent have received at least one dose.

“So far, the vaccine rollout has been hugely successful and has increased consumer confidence as people now have peace of mind that they can spend more time in public spaces, including shopping malls, responsibly with little risk to themselves and others,” Marwan Forzley, chief executive of Veem, a payments platform, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post.

But the recommended pause of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could hamper the pace of vaccinations. Favored for transient and hard-to-reach populations, the single-shot pause will likely compound difficulties for those with the fewest other options — adding another hurdle to the Biden administration’s effort to introduce more equity into the national vaccination campaign.