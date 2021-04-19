For example, the condo at 9717 Kings Crown Ct., unit #001 in Fairfax, Va., is priced at $274,979. The $500 monthly condo fee covers air conditioning, heat, water, trash and sewer bills as well as maintenance of the common grounds and access to an outdoor swimming pool. Annual property taxes are $2,867.

While the condo fee increases the monthly housing costs for this home, the sales price is far below the median sales price for a home in Fairfax County, which was $560,000 in February, according to Bright MLS. High prices may be one reason that Fairfax County condo sales rose to a record high of 53.6 percent in February compared with February 2020, according to Bright.

Built in 1973, this 1,191-square-foot condo has been updated with new laminated floors that resemble wood, and fresh paint. Future owners may want to upgrade the kitchen, which has white appliances, dark cabinets and Formica counters, but that need of updating keeps the sales price low. The ground-floor condo includes a sliding-glass door to a patio off the living room and has a laundry closet with a full-size washer and dryer. The primary bedroom has a private full bathroom and three closets. The second bedroom is adjacent to a second full bathroom off the hall. The condo development has a parking lot for residents and guests.

The condo is located 1.4 miles from the Vienna Metro station and is close to Interstate 66, Lee Highway and Route 50 for shops and restaurants. The Mosaic District, which has more shops, restaurants, a movie theater and community events, is approximately three miles from the condo.

Assigned schools include Mosaic Elementary (formerly known as Mosby Woods Elementary), Thoreau Middle and Oakton High. The elementary school is rated above average compared with other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org, while the middle and high schools are rated average.

For more information, contact David Mora with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty at 703-231-4442.