The Highlands development is adjacent to Rosslyn Highlands Park and within approximately one-half mile of the Rosslyn and Court House Metro stations. Numerous shops and restaurants are within walking distance, and the community is one mile from the western edge of Georgetown across Key Bridge.
Amenities at Aubrey include a rooftop swimming pool, roof terrace overlooking D.C.’s monuments, craft beer lounge, billiards lounge, media lounge, exhibition kitchen, two libraries, pet spa, co-working hall and a clubroom meant to resemble a winery tasting room. The building has a parking garage, bike storage, storage units, 24-hour concierge services and ground-floor retail including a CVS Pharmacy.
The apartments, which range from a 630-square-foot one-bedroom unit to a 1,689-square-foot unit with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, rent from $2,125 to $7,445 per month. Some apartments include a loft. The building is expected to be ready for residents by June 1.
Each apartment has a city view of Rosslyn or a view of D.C.’s monuments. Many units include a balcony. Interior amenities include quartz counters in the kitchen, a movable kitchen island, keyless entry and a washer-and-dryer in the unit. The penthouse and loft apartments include waterfall kitchen islands, wraparound balconies and heated floors in the primary bathroom.
The leasing center, at 1600 Wilson Blvd., across the street from the Aubrey, offers in-person appointments. Residents can also view model units and amenity spaces through virtual tours.
