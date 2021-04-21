“I remember when house-hunting was the most stressful financial endeavor in our lives,” wrote Howard Dvorkin, certified public accountant and chairman of Debt.com. “These days, deciding to rent or buy can be just as stressful as actually buying a home. Before the pandemic, the decision was fairly straightforward: project your regular (and usually predictable) rent increases five years into the future and check those against mortgage rates now.”
Dvorkin says that while renters should save money and prepare financially in case they want to become homeowners, the pandemic created new challenges that could mean it’s better for some to delay homeownership.
“It seems like people are panic-buying homes like they once did toilet paper,” Dvorkin wrote. “Thankfully, the basic principles of buying a home haven’t changed simply because of COVID-19. You still should focus on the “big three” issues — and ignore everything else going on around you. You might need to wait a few months until we truly see the beginning of the end of this pandemic, but you’ll have more money in your pocket if you do.”
Three issues for renters to consider before buying a home
According to Dvorkin, these are the “big three” issues that should be the focus for renters now.
1. First, you need to think about time more than money. How long are you planning to stay in your current location? The best mortgage rate won’t save you a dime if you have to relocate for a new job only a few months later.
2. Second, you need to think about everything except the price of the home. The closing costs can total 2 to 5 percent of that price tag, which doesn’t sound like much until you consider you’re spending well in the six figures for the home. Then there’s keeping your new home new. The annual maintenance will probably total 1 percent of the purchase price.
Finally, you might need to pay mortgage insurance if you can’t make enough of a down payment and that’s money you get nothing for — it insures your lender, not you.
3. Third, you need to ignore common wisdom, because you’re not common. That wisdom says to get into a home at all costs, so you’re building equity instead of paying a landlord. But that’s not always the case. You can use online price-to-rent and price-to-buy calculators that will show you which is financially better for you.
But there’s also what is personally better for you. If you’re busy working your way up the career ladder and have little time and even less energy to mow the lawn and clean the gutters, renting for a while longer might be the most lucrative move for you.
