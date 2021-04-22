Last week, an additional 133,319 Americans filed claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for gig and self-employed workers.
Poverty rose to 11.7 percent in March, its highest level of the pandemic, according to research from the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame, as Americans awaited the next round of stimulus relief. Children, non-minorities and women were hit the hardest by the spike, researchers said.
Many economists describe the recovery as “K-shaped” because of its diverging prospects for the rich and poor. But the divide also is felt across gender lines. Although the U.S. economy added 916,000 positions back in March, only about a third of these jobs were regained by women.
Women would need nearly 15 straight months of job gains at last month’s level to recover the over 4.6 million net jobs they have lost since last February, according to the National Women’s Law Center.
The pandemic’s disruption has created inescapable financial strain for many Americans. Nearly 40 percent of adults have postponed major financial decisions, from buying cars or houses to getting married or having children, due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey last week from Bankrate.com. Among younger people, ages 18 to 34, 59 percent said they had delayed a financial milestone.