But average sales prices don’t tell the whole story. There are always some homes available at a lower price point, typically because of their location, size or condition. Buyers willing to compromise on one or more of those factors may be able to find something that works for them now and may be updated to add value or sold in the future.

For example, the townhouse in the Village of Oakland Mills at 9554 Transfer Row in Columbia, Md., is priced at $269,900. Buyers must also pay $73 per month in homeowner association dues and $3,270 in annual property taxes.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Built in 1972, the 1,248-square-foot townhouse includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The end-unit townhouse includes a new roof and an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The main level has hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. The living room has windows on two sides that frame green open space, and the dining room has a sliding-glass door to a fenced-in brick patio. The main level also has a powder room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. All three upper-level bedrooms share the one full bathroom in the home. The house has gas heat and hot water, and a washer and dryer. The community has a parking lot for residents and guests.

Numerous shops and restaurants as well as the Merriweather Post Pavilion concert venue are approximately two miles from the townhouse, which is convenient to commuter routes 29, 32 and 95.

Assigned schools include Stevens Forest Elementary, Oakland Mills Middle and Oakland Mills High. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org in comparison to other schools in the state, while the middle and high schools are rated below average.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For more photos and a virtual tour, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Debbie Rogers with Team Bonnie and Maureen at RE/MAX Realty Plus at 410-707-7099.