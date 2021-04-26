While granite is the most popular of the natural stones for countertops, there are a variety of other options with their own unique traits. Marble, for instance, can be very porous and soft, evident in the faded features on sculptures or indentations on ancient building steps around the world: Over great time, with great use, marble will softly wear. In a home kitchen, this is not really an issue, but the softness of the marble will result in a stone countertop more susceptible to staining and scratching. (With many marbles — like the famous Carrera marble — this is almost a guarantee, so if this does not appeal to you, you may want to consider an engineered stone like quartz that is designed to look like marble without the delicacy.)