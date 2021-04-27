I helped my eldest child get a secured credit card. I told her to make only small-dollar purchases and to pay the entire balance off before the due date every month. After just three months of having charged just two items, her credit score was over 700. The next step was to have her apply for a regular credit card. She was approved and received a credit limit of $2,500. She’s only used that card a few times in the year she’s had it. Her most recent credit score was 773.