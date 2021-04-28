“Make no mistake, an emergency OSHA standard will save lives,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the Department of Labor’s work in getting the standard to this point, and we urge swift issuance of the rule. … As working people continue to keep our country afloat more than a year into this pandemic, the Biden administration must continue to prioritize our safety and ensure we are protected from this virus on the job.”