Approximately one-third of home buyers are first-time purchasers, and many of those buyers are millennials between the ages of 25 and 34, according to the National Association of Realtors. Realtor.com identified six factors that could make a housing market more attractive to first-time home buyers: housing prices relative to local incomes, the share of 25- to 34-year-olds living in the market, the availability of homes for sale, job opportunities, distance to work, and amenities such as bars and restaurants.