Former Pentagon chief information officer Dana Deasy, who oversaw JEDI during the latter half of Trump’s presidency, has said the JEDI procurement evaluators chose Microsoft on its merits and had no contact with the White House. A lengthy investigation by the Defense Department inspector general found that the JEDI procurement evaluators were not pressured by their superiors to pick Microsoft. The White House refused to cooperate or answer any questions on the matter, leading the inspector general to determine that it “could not definitively determine the full extent or nature of interactions that administration officials had, or may have had, with senior DoD officials regarding the JEDI Cloud procurement.”