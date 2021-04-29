Other sources expect growth of up to 2 percent (8.2 percent annualized). Other than last summer, when early reopenings kicked the recovery off with a record 7.5 percent surge, Thursday’s figures could represent the fastest growth the economy has seen in 42 years.
“I think we are on track for some pretty strong numbers, even beyond what we see in the Q1 number,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office. Edelberg said she’s looking out for strong consumer spending in 2021, driven by an easing of the pandemic, pent-up demand, solid household balance sheets and, “layering on top of that, a whole lot of fiscal support” from the American Rescue Plan.
As recently as early January, economists thought the first quarter would see just 0.6 percent growth (2.3 percent annualized) as the pandemic peaked, but they raised their forecasts as stimulus money flooded the country and 94 million Americans were at least partly vaccinated in a three-month period, according to data compiled by The Post.
In the first half of 2020, as much of the United States shut down over fears of the fast-spreading new virus, the U.S. economy shrank more than 10 percent. It has clawed back, but after a relatively weak end to 2020 the recovery is only three-quarters of the way done. It is even further behind after accounting for population growth and the economy’s estimated potential.
To make up for lost ground, the economy will need a boost from the American consumer. Consumer spending makes up almost 70 percent of U.S. economic output. And Americans could be poised for a spending surge unlike any other.
Since April 2020, every report on gross domestic product has shown what in a pre-pandemic world would have been record levels of after-tax income, thanks almost entirely to about $1 trillion in federal aid in 2020. That is expected to continue in the first quarter, when the bulk of the $600 payments from the December stimulus and the $1,400 American Rescue Plan payments were distributed.
The combination of unprecedented federal aid and limited spending opportunities has caused Americans’ saving rates to more than double during the pandemic era. Economists estimate consumers are sitting on something like $2 trillion in extra savings, waiting for the economy to reopen.
As Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at the national real estate brokerage Redfin, ticked off all the ways in which this housing market had set records — price growth, time on the market, homes sold over list price, homes selling in less than a week — she said she expected all that housing activity to have an outsize effect on economic growth in the first three months of the year.
New construction, agent fees and remodels will propel residential real estate to its biggest share of the economy since the housing bubble, Fairweather said. And while those forces should remain strong through the summer, she expects housing’s role in the economy will recede as price growth slows and other sectors catch up.
As people stayed indoors and avoided in-person contact last year, spending shifted away from services such as restaurants or theaters. Instead, sectors such as recreational equipment have seen some of the fastest growth.
In a 10,000-square-foot factory in Annapolis, Chesapeake Light Craft is celebrating its 30th anniversary with record sales of its boat kits.
“Everyone I’ve talked to, they’re just ready to get out,” chief executive John Staub said. “They’re ready for life to resume to normal.”
When the pandemic erupted and Americans were desperate for unique stay-at-home activities, orders for the company’s flat-pack kits — for everything from kayaks to 31-foot outrigger sailboats — jumped 20 percent. CLC now ships 2,000 kits a year; it is one of the nation’s largest users of marine-grade plywood.
The company has expanded to meet the demand, and Staub said 2021 is on track to at least match 2020′s record sales. Soon it will reopen the retail storefront attached to the factory and resume boatbuilding classes. In a few weeks, two new employees will start, bringing CLC’s full-time staff to 24.
“I think there’s going to be a ripple effect through the economy for a long time,” Staub said. “The economy is just not the same as it was 12 to 16 months ago.”
In particular, as people find they have enough paddle boards and fire pits, economists are watching for the service sector to spring back. If people start booking travel or eating out again, jobs that vanished a year ago at hotels or restaurants may finally return.
Economists say the first quarter could also start to show a key complication of a strong rebound: supply constraints. Theaters and restaurants may not be able to immediately ramp back up to pre-coronavirus capacity, for example. At CLC, aluminum trailers and specialty imported metal boat parts are often sold out months ahead of time. Nationally, demand for new homes has triggered a lumber shortage, sending prices soaring.
Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, said she expects Thursday’s GDP report to show strong residential investment, as was the case for much of 2020. That trend will probably continue this year, Hunter said.
Like many economists, Hunter is keeping an eye on worries about whether a quick and forceful rebound will be too much for the economy to absorb, triggering a rise in prices. The White House and Federal Reserve say that any increase in inflation will be short-lived and limited to certain sectors.
For the Fed and economic policymakers, judging what actually counts as sustained inflation will be one test of this year’s anticipated economic boom. Surging consumer spending could cause some prices to increase in the short term as Americans lucky enough to have savings compete for scarce goods.
“I will be delving down … to see if there are any signals about what is happening with friction, whether there are pockets of price increases,” Hunter said. “The devil is very much going to be in the details of this GDP report and I would say every quarterly report for the next year or more. It’s going to be about looking down into the details with a finer-tooth comb than normal.”
Inflation is particularly likely to show up in sectors that remained dormant for much of the pandemic and could face a surge in demand, economists say.
“All of those face-to-face services — like restaurants, travel, personal services, entertainment — my guess is that we’ll see very significant increases in those,” Edelberg said. “That’s exactly where I would expect to see the inflation pressure as well.”