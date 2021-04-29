While claims remain elevated (In 2019, average weekly initial claims hovered around 218,000), the upward momentum signals that growing vaccinations, loosening business restrictions and warmer weather are helping to heal the jobs market.
This time last year, more than 3.4 million Americans were applying for initial unemployment benefits, and the national unemployment rate was between 15 and 20 percent.
But there’s still a long way to go. More than 17 million Americans were drawing unemployment benefits across all programs earlier this month. In 2019, average weekly initial claims hovered around 218,000.
Meanwhile, poverty rose to 11.7 percent in March, the highest level of the pandemic, according to research from the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame, as Americans awaited the next round of stimulus relief.
Many economists describe the recovery as “K-shaped” because of its diverging prospects for the rich and poor. But the divide is also splintering across gender lines. The U.S. economy added 916,000 positions back in March, but only about a third of these jobs were regained by women. Women would need nearly 15 straight months of job gains at last month’s level to recover the more than 4.6 million net jobs they have lost since February 2020, according to the National Women’s Law Center.
Biden’s March $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package broadened unemployment eligibility and extended some unemployment benefits through September, including the weekly $300 benefit offered by states.
