Current developments include:
· The redevelopment of Sursum Corda Cooperative Apartments, a low-income housing project built in 1968. Two buildings will be completed on the NoMa site at 1167 First St. NW by L+M Development Partners and Toll Brothers Apartment Living, a mixed-income community of 561 apartments, including 118 designated as affordable housing units. The affordable housing units will be reserved for households with income of 30, 50 and 80 percent of area median income in the first phase of the project and will include 38 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom units, 27 three-bedroom units and six four-bedroom units. Area median income is $126,000 for a household of four. Sursum Corda residents will have 122 units reserved for them if they want to return to the community. If a Sursum Corda resident does not return to the property, the unit can be converted to a market rate unit or occupied as an affordable housing unit.
· Preservation of affordable apartments at Ritch Homes. The two buildings of Ritch Apartments at 1420 and 1424 R St. NW, built in 1920, will be renovated with updated kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring and new appliances. Community amenities will include a fitness center, business center, new flooring, new lighting and a new key fob entry system. With financing from DCHFA, 42 affordable units will be preserved in this Logan Circle community, among the most expensive and sought-after neighborhoods in the city. The studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be renovated, and four apartments will be added on the lower level and will be accessible to disabled occupants. The apartments will be restricted to renters with household incomes of 30, 60 and 80 percent of area median income.
· New apartments at 218 Vine St. NW. Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Housing Up are developing 129 new apartments that will be leased to residents with 60 percent of area median income or less. The community, which is two blocks from the Takoma Metro station, will include a business center, community room, on-site management, fitness center and 25 parking spaces. The apartments will have Energy Star appliances. Housing Up will provide services at the building for tenant education, health and wellness, education and employment, and community building. Case management services will also be provided for residents in the 24 permanent supportive housing units, which are reserved for formerly homeless people.
