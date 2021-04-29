Reader: A customer of our office has offered me a one-week stay, at no charge, at a vacation home during the summer. Our office staff all serve this customer, and I am no more helpful than the person next to me. The customer is thrilled to gift the week, but I feel so guilty that others don’t have the same opportunity. Do I take the offer or turn it down? I somehow think I would feel better turning it down. I literally couldn’t fall asleep last night thinking about it.